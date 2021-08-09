  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Bahamas Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

3 Night
Bahamas Getaway CruiseDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,646 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina
MSC Divina
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Key West & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

7 Night
Se Coast & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,612 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas HolidayDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

7 Night
Cozumel & 2 Days At Perfect DayDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Nassau
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

7 Night
Cozumel & 2 Days At Perfect DayDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Nassau
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Se Coast & Bahamas HolidayDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Perfect DayDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,317 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Ecstasy

6 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,042 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BermudaDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

7 Night
BahamasDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,317 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,317 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Bahamas Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Bahamas. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Bahamas cruises. Save up to 66% on last minute Bahamas cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Bahamas cruises often sail to Nassau, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Charleston, Castaway Cay and Half Moon Cay during their cruise itinerary. Bahamas cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Bayonne, New York, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Bahamas cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 3rd, 2021.

