  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Cape Liberty to the Bahamas

Cruises from Cape Liberty to the Bahamas

We found you 13 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,703 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,703 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Holiday CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Perfect Day Holiday CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,782 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to the Bahamas

Cruises from Baltimore to the Bahamas

387 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston to the Bahamas

Cruises from Charleston to the Bahamas

297 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas

2,252 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston to the Bahamas

Cruises from Galveston to the Bahamas

764 Reviews
Cruises from Jacksonville to the Bahamas

Cruises from Jacksonville to the Bahamas

121 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to the Bahamas

Cruises from Miami to the Bahamas

2,785 Reviews
Cruises from Mobile to the Bahamas

Cruises from Mobile to the Bahamas

59 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Bahamas

Cruises from Manhattan to the Bahamas

1,137 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to the Bahamas

Cruises from Bayonne to the Bahamas

816 Reviews
Cruises from Norfolk to the Bahamas

Cruises from Norfolk to the Bahamas

30 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas

Cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas

2,472 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to the Bahamas

Cruises from Tampa to the Bahamas

658 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Liberty to the Bahamas

Cruises from Cape Liberty to the Bahamas

816 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Bahamas

Cruises from New York to the Bahamas

Cruises from Florida to the Bahamas

Cruises from Florida to the Bahamas

Cruises from Texas to the Bahamas

Cruises from Texas to the Bahamas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 29th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.