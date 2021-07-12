What is the best time to cruise to the Bahamas?

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures .

Calm beaches and relaxing ambiance make The Bahamas a classic cruising favorite. This is where most cruise lines have their private islands, and water sports -- such as snorkeling, sailing and Jet Skiing -- are also popular shore excursions.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

In addition to your swimsuit, shorts and tanks, pack sunscreen, a hat and a reusable water bottle to stay cool and hydrated in the Bahamas heat.

You can visit The Bahamas without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Examples include sailings that depart and return to New York or Miami.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Bahamas?

Beyond sun and sand, The Bahamas is home to incredible snorkel and dive sites, the opportunity to swim among wild pigs and even culinary walking tours. For more ideas: Best Bahamas Shore Excursions .

What are some things to do in the Bahamas?

A huge variety of cruise lines visit The Bahamas for short weekend cruises or as part of longer, warm-weather itineraries. Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Bahamas Paradise are just a few of the cruise lines who routinely stop in Nassau or Freeport. Most of cruise lines' private islands are located within The Bahamas.

The Bahamas is a year-round cruise destination, but the winter months (namely January) are prime time to see the islands with fewer crowds. Hurricane season can affect the summer and early fall months. For more: Best Month to Cruise to the Bahamas .

What is the best time to cruise to the Bahamas?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021 .