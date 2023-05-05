  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises to Asia

May 2023 Cruises to Asia

We found you 17 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

12 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

23 Night
Spice Route VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

534 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

534 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

534 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
The Kuroshio RouteDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
