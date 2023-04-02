  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to Asia

April 2023 Cruises to Asia

We found you 51 cruises

Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Springtime In Asia VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Feel Free at Sea with Norwegian

Get the most from your cruise with these offers:

  • Exclusive: up to $1,000 to spend on board
  • 30% off all cruise fares
  • Take All Free at Sea Deals, including free open bar
  • BOGO airfare: buy 1 flight, get the 2nd free

Cruise Wise (WTH Marketing)

18 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

25 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Japan Russia & North Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Far Eastern HorizonsDetails

409 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
China & Gems Of JapanDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to Asia

November 2021 Cruises to Asia

December 2021 Cruises to Asia

December 2021 Cruises to Asia

January 2022 Cruises to Asia

January 2022 Cruises to Asia

February 2022 Cruises to Asia

February 2022 Cruises to Asia

March 2022 Cruises to Asia

March 2022 Cruises to Asia

April 2022 Cruises to Asia

April 2022 Cruises to Asia

May 2022 Cruises to Asia

May 2022 Cruises to Asia

June 2022 Cruises to Asia

June 2022 Cruises to Asia

July 2022 Cruises to Asia

July 2022 Cruises to Asia

August 2022 Cruises to Asia

August 2022 Cruises to Asia

September 2022 Cruises to Asia

September 2022 Cruises to Asia

October 2022 Cruises to Asia

October 2022 Cruises to Asia

November 2022 Cruises to Asia

November 2022 Cruises to Asia

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

December 2022 Cruises to Asia

January 2023 Cruises to Asia

January 2023 Cruises to Asia

February 2023 Cruises to Asia

February 2023 Cruises to Asia

March 2023 Cruises to Asia

March 2023 Cruises to Asia

April 2023 Cruises to Asia

April 2023 Cruises to Asia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.