Which cruise lines go to Asia?

A wide variety of oceangoing and river cruise lines go to Asia, whether it's a cruise from Singapore on Celebrity, sailing to Dubai on Oceania or cruising the Mekong, Irawaddy or Yangtze Rivers on lines like Emerald Waterways, Pandaw, Uniworld, Tauck and more. Many lines cater to North American (and European and Australian passengers) looking to cruise Asia, but there are also Asian-based ships and companies sailing the region, designed for Asian passengers. For more: Cruise Lines to Asia