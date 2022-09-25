  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from the West Coast to Asia

Filters

Any
Asia
U.S.A. - West Coast
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
North Pacific Crossing & Japan CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

2021 Caribbean Cruises are On!

Holland America Line Sailings Start October 2021

  • 50% Off Excursions, Drinks, & More Included in Fare
  • Visit Our Award-Winning Private Island, Half Moon Cay
  • Experience Spacious, Perfectly Sized Ships & Award-Winning Cuisine
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

Holland America

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to Asia

Cruises from Auckland to Asia

414 Reviews
Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia

241 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Asia

Cruises from Barcelona to Asia

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Beijing to Asia

Cruises from Beijing to Asia

108 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns to Asia

Cruises from Cairns to Asia

150 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Asia

Cruises from Dubai to Asia

255 Reviews
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City to Asia

Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City to Asia

195 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia

Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia

373 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe to Asia

Cruises from Kobe to Asia

41 Reviews
Cruises from Melbourne to Asia

Cruises from Melbourne to Asia

259 Reviews
Cruises from Mumbai to Asia

Cruises from Mumbai to Asia

76 Reviews
Cruises from Phuket to Asia

Cruises from Phuket to Asia

145 Reviews
Cruises from Shanghai to Asia

Cruises from Shanghai to Asia

131 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to Asia

Cruises from Singapore to Asia

656 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Asia

Cruises from Sydney to Asia

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Asia

Cruises from Tokyo to Asia

65 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Asia

Cruises from Yokohama to Asia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia

147 Reviews
Cruises from Adelaide to Asia

Cruises from Adelaide to Asia

96 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 29th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.