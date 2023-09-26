  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises from Piraeus to Asia

Cruises from Piraeus to Asia

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

10 Night
Israel, Egypt & Med CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

10 Night
Israel, Egypt & Med CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Fall into Sun Soaked Days

  • 20% discount on all voyage fares for select Scarlet Lady reservations
  • Sundrenched Caribbean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings – Adult-By-Design
  • Over $600 in value always included – 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus to Asia

Cruises from Piraeus to Asia

1,373 Reviews
Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Asia

241 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Asia

Cruises from Barcelona to Asia

2,450 Reviews
Cruises from Beijing to Asia

Cruises from Beijing to Asia

108 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Asia

Cruises from Dubai to Asia

255 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi to Asia

Cruises from Hanoi to Asia

75 Reviews
Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City to Asia

Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City to Asia

195 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia

Cruises from Hong Kong to Asia

373 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe to Asia

Cruises from Kobe to Asia

41 Reviews
Cruises from Melbourne to Asia

Cruises from Melbourne to Asia

259 Reviews
Cruises from Mumbai to Asia

Cruises from Mumbai to Asia

76 Reviews
Cruises from Phuket to Asia

Cruises from Phuket to Asia

145 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle to Asia

Cruises from Seattle to Asia

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to Asia

Cruises from Singapore to Asia

656 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Asia

Cruises from Sydney to Asia

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo to Asia

Cruises from Tokyo to Asia

65 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Asia

Cruises from Vancouver to Asia

741 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Asia

Cruises from Yokohama to Asia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Asia

147 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.