  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Asia Cruises on Mekong Jewel

Asia Cruises on Mekong Jewel

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The MekongDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of VietnamDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The MekongDetails

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Mekong Jewel
Mekong Jewel (Image: Uniworld)

14 Night
Timeless Wonders Of VietnamDetails

Leaving:Hanoi
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Black Friday Early Access Sale

  • Get up to $600 off
  • Save 30% off every cruise
  • Kids sail free
  • Voted best overall cruise line by Travel Weekly 19 years running

Royal Caribbean

Related Cruises

Mekong Jewel Cruises to Asia

Mekong Jewel Cruises to Asia

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 21st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent