Holland America Line Cruises to Asia

Holland America Line Cruises to Asia

We found you 40 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Japan DiscoveryDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

26 Night
North Pacific Crossing & Japan CollectorDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Japan ExplorerDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Japan & North Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Japan DiscoveryDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
China & JapanDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Southern JapanDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
North Pacific CrossingDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Japan DiscoveryDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & ThailandDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Far East Discovery HolidayDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 20, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
