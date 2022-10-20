  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Asia Cruise Deals

Asia Cruise Deals

We found you 15 cruises

Scenic Aura
Scenic Aura

10 Night
Luxury IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Aura
Scenic Aura

10 Night
Luxury IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Pagan
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Aura
Scenic Aura

10 Night
Luxury IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Pagan
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Scenic Aura
Scenic Aura

10 Night
Luxury IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore France with Chef Bryan Voltaggio

  • Highly curated cruise through southern France with a culinary legend.
  • Cooking demos and exclusive dinners celebrating French gastronomy.
  • Carefully handcrafted experiences exclusive to this cruise.
  • Enjoy next level amenities, comfort, and uncompromising service.

Scenic

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Luxury IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Mandalay
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Mar 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Luxury IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Mandalay
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Mandalay
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Mystical IrrawaddyDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Yangon
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusive Access: Save up to $5000 on Luxury Cruises
For a limited time, Save up to $5000 and receive exclusive perks and value add on cruise lines such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Oceania, Azamara, and more. 2-category upgrade, Free Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Up to $5000 in savings and Shipboard Credit. Book By 02/15/2022
Read More

Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 25% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Yangon (Rangoon) and Mandalay during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from . Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 5th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.