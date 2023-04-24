  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Alaska Cruises

Hubbard Glacier at sunset

About Alaska Cruises

The 49th State, the largest in the U.S., is perfect for cruisers, with numerous opportunities to appreciate its vast natural beauty. Sail along the Inside Passage to visit the immense ice formations of Glacier Bay and Icy Strait, as well popular ports such as Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau, the only U.S. state capital that's not accessible by car. Or travel further north to the Kenai Peninsula and nearby Anchorage, a perfect jumping-off point for cruise tours to Denali, Fairbanks and Canada's Yukon. Maybe you'll see a bear!

  • More about Alaska

  • What is the best time to cruise to Alaska?

  • Which cruise lines go to Alaska?

We found you 326 cruises

Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,174 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
7 Nt Northbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,214 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier ExperienceDetails

1,522 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,719 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska - SeattleDetails

2,097 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

812 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,149 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound WhittierDetails

2,303 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,214 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

More about Alaska

What is the best time to cruise to Alaska?

Alaska cruise season is typically May through September, and some locals say early June is one of the best times to visit the state. For more: Best Month to Cruise to Alaska.

Which cruise lines go to Alaska?

Alaska is one of the most popular cruise destinations around, and as a result almost all cruise lines head to Alaska during the summer. Visit the Last Frontier on a mega-ship or a small expedition vessel; cruisers heading to Alaska are spoiled with variety. To narrow down the choice: Cruise Ships going to Alaska.

What are some things to do in Alaska?

Alaska is filled to the brim with activities from flightseeing and fishing to dogsledding and gold-panning -- and everything in between. For more ideas: Best Alaska Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Alaska?

You can visit Alaska without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Examples include Seattle and San Francisco sailings. Be sure to bring your passport if you plan on crossing the border from Skagway into Canada's Yukon Territory -- or exploring any Canadian port of call.

What should I pack for a cruise to Alaska?

Layers! The weather changes frequently in Alaska and necessitates waterproof gear in addition to gloves, hats and even T-shirts and shorts. For the full list: What to Pack for an Alaska Cruise.

Related Cruises

Anchorage

Anchorage

95 Reviews
Cordova

Cordova

Dawson City (Yukon)

Dawson City (Yukon)

Denali National Park and Preserve

Denali National Park and Preserve

10 Reviews
Dutch Harbor

Dutch Harbor

4 Reviews
Fairbanks

Fairbanks

Glacier Bay

Glacier Bay

970 Reviews
Haines

Haines

100 Reviews
Homer

Homer

51 Reviews
Icy Strait

Icy Strait

410 Reviews
Juneau

Juneau

1,768 Reviews
Ketchikan

Ketchikan

2,003 Reviews
Kodiak

Kodiak

56 Reviews
Metlakatla

Metlakatla

Petersburg

Petersburg

10 Reviews
Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert

61 Reviews
Seattle

Seattle

923 Reviews
Seward

Seward

207 Reviews
Sitka

Sitka

393 Reviews
Skagway

Skagway

1,279 Reviews
Talkeetna

Talkeetna

3 Reviews
Vancouver

Vancouver

753 Reviews
Victoria

Victoria

1,474 Reviews
Whitehorse (Yukon)

Whitehorse (Yukon)

Whittier

Whittier

68 Reviews
Wrangell

Wrangell

18 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 16th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent