  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

15 Day Cruises to Alaska

15 Day Cruises to Alaska

We found you 15 cruises

Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Westerdam
Westerdam

28 Night
Ultimate AlaskaDetails

1,076 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

15 Night
Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage ExplorerDetails

204 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Alaska - OtherDetails

2,078 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jul 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:Nome
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Nome
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia &...Details

18 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jul 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia &...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

2 Week British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

2 Week Alaska Cruises

2 Week Alaska Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Greenland Cruises

2 Week Greenland Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Arctic Cruises

2 Week Arctic Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 13th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent