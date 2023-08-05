  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2023 Cruises to the USA

We found you 24 cruises

Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

Leaving:St. Paul
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Louisville To PittsburghDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville Kentucky
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Alton
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Louisville To St. Louis Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville Kentucky
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Alton
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Nashville To St. Louis (alton)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Clarksville
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
St. Louis To Memphis (9-days)Details

Leaving:Alton
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Nashville To St. Louis (alton)Details

Leaving:Clarksville
Aug 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
New York City To Cape Cod: Whales, Great White Sha...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exploring Coastal Maine: Lobsters, Lighthouses And...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:Gloucester
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
Aug 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Spokane, Wa To Portland, Or (vancouver)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Clarkston
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Portland, Or To Spokane, Wa (clarkston)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (9-days)Details

Leaving:Red Wing
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
St. Louis -nashville (clarksville)Details

Leaving:Alton
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Pittsburgh To LouisvilleDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Pittsburgh
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Chicago, Il To Montreal, QcDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
