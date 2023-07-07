  • Newsletter
USA Cruises

Statue of Liberty with the New York and New Jersey Skyline (Photo: kropic1/Shutterstock)

About USA Cruises

The United States wears many hats in the cruise industry. It's the homeport for almost all cruise ships that sail in the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera and Canada, as well as the Panama Canal. Florida has the most homeports, but New York City, Seattle, Galveston and other coastal cities are also cruising hubs. But the U.S. is more than just homeports. Bucket list itineraries like Alaska and Hawaii, and scenic rivers (primarily Mississippi, Ohio, and Columbia) not only draw cruisers from the U.S. but around the world.

  • More about the USA

  • What is the best time to cruise to the USA?

  • Which cruise lines go to the USA?

We found you 71 cruises

Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
New Orleans & Southern CharmsDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

16 Night
America's Great RiverDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:St. Paul
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

12 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
10 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
North America CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
North America CruiseDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
North America CruiseDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Halifax
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
America's HeartlandDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:St. Paul
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

16 Night
America's Great RiverDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

808 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

More about the USA

What is the best time to cruise to the USA?

The best time to cruise in the USA will vary greatly depending on the region. Cruises sailing from or stopping in Florida or Southern California are available year-round, but regions like Alaska, New England and the Pacific Northwest are primarily summer and early-fall destinations. Beyond ocean cruises, river cruises also depend greatly on the region.

Which cruise lines go to the USA?

All of the major U.S.-based cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity, Princess, Carnival, Holland America and Disney among others have ships that homeport in the U.S. and some itineraries that feature port stops in U.S. destinations (especially Hawaii and Alaska). Princess Cruises offers a number of itineraries that call on the ports of the scenic Pacific coast. Some international cruise lines like MSC Cruises and Cunard also have ships that homeport in the U.S.

What are some things to do in the USA?

Unless you book a cruise that has an actual port stop in the U.S. or you're taking a river cruise, much of what you can do and see will be before and after your sailing, particularly in cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Seattle. If you have time you can see a Broadway show in New York, check out the art deco architecture in Miami's South Beach, visit Pike Place Market in Seattle or tour the Kennedy Space Center near Orlando.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the USA?

No, U.S. citizens do not need passports to cruise within the United States or for cruises that begin and end in the same U.S. port.

What should I pack for a cruise to the USA?

What you pack will be highly dependent on the region of the U.S. and time of year of your cruise. Light layers and sun protection are always a good idea.

Want to cruise smarter?
