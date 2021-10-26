The United States wears many hats in the cruise industry. It's the homeport for almost all cruise ships that sail in the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera and Canada, as well as the Panama Canal. Florida has the most homeports, but New York City, Seattle, Galveston and other coastal cities are also cruising hubs. But the U.S. is more than just homeports. Bucket list itineraries like Alaska and Hawaii, and scenic rivers (primarily Mississippi, Ohio, and Columbia) not only draw cruisers from the U.S. but around the world.

