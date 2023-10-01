  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

October 2023 Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

We found you 30 cruises

Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

11 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

19 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

676 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

552 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

552 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

552 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

552 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
10 Nt Best Of Spain & PortugalDetails

1,566 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

54 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

55 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Oct 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

47 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 1st, 2022.

