  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the British Isles & Western Europe

Filters

June 2022
Europe - British Isles & Western
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Last Minute Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys
Polarlys
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys
Polarlys
Polarlys

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

50 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

2021 Caribbean Cruises are On!

Holland America Line Sailings Start October 2021

  • 50% Off Excursions, Drinks, & More Included in Fare
  • Visit Our Award-Winning Private Island, Half Moon Cay
  • Experience Spacious, Perfectly Sized Ships & Award-Winning Cuisine
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

Holland America

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Celebrate your Freedom!
Enjoy peace of mind, exceptional savings and an all-inclusive experience as you cruise America’s iconic rivers and embrace the freedom only American Queen Steamboat Company can provide. Aboard our authentic paddlewheel U.S. riverboats, the first and ONLY fully vaccinated American-based river cruise line, you are free from hassle, worry & restrictions!
Read More

Cheap Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - British Isles & Western. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - British Isles & Western cruises. Save up to 32% on last minute Europe - British Isles & Western cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - British Isles & Western cruises often sail to Bergen, Trondheim, Molde, Alesund and Tromso during their cruise itinerary. Europe - British Isles & Western cruises could leave from Bergen. Most commonly, Europe - British Isles & Western cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.