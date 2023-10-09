  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises from Piraeus to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Piraeus to the British Isles & Western Europe

We found you 1 cruise

Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

11 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Norwegian Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Up to $2,000 Back + Free Tips for 2
  • Take All Free at Sea Offers (like Open Bar!)
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Amsterdam to the British Isles & Western Europe

896 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Piraeus to the British Isles & Western Europe

1,375 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Barcelona to the British Isles & Western Europe

2,455 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Bergen to the British Isles & Western Europe

714 Reviews
Cruises from Bilbao to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Bilbao to the British Isles & Western Europe

125 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Bordeaux to the British Isles & Western Europe

53 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the British Isles & Western Europe

2,229 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Hamburg to the British Isles & Western Europe

150 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Lisbon to the British Isles & Western Europe

862 Reviews
Cruises from Dover to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Dover to the British Isles & Western Europe

86 Reviews
Cruises from Greenwich to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Greenwich to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Southampton to the British Isles & Western Europe

1,068 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Manhattan to the British Isles & Western Europe

1,132 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Reykjavik to the British Isles & Western Europe

139 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Rome to the British Isles & Western Europe

2,381 Reviews
Cruises from Tromso to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Tromso to the British Isles & Western Europe

97 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from New York to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from London to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from London to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Florida to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruises from Florida to the British Isles & Western Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 4th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.