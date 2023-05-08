  • Write a Review
British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK (Photo: vichie81/Shutterstock)

About British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

The British Isles include Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and all the offshore islands, including the separate nation of Ireland. From rolling green countryside and castles to charming cobblestone streets and traditional pubs, the region offers something for every type of cruiser. The compact nature of the British Isles means you can spend more time onshore, so you can visit landmarks such as Stonehenge and the Blarney Stone, and spend time in historic cities such as Dublin, Edinburgh and London.

We found you 225 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal Cruise

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

20 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

591 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
8 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

559 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
10 Nt Best Of Spain & Portugal

1,607 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,733 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

28 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,281 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about the British Isles & Western Europe

What is the best time to cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

The British Isles and Western Europe are year-round cruise destinations, with some of the most pleasant months to visit during the spring and summer. Even with the colder temperatures, the winter months are also a good option for those hoping for lower cruise fares and lots of holiday festivities. For more: British Isles Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the British Isles & Western Europe?

For a strictly British Isles cruise, you might have to stick with a UK-based cruise line like P&O, Cunard or Fred.Olsen, but many mainstream American cruise lines -- including Princess and Celebrity -- offer combo British Isles and Western Europe sailings. If you're interested in luxury cruises, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Crystal are among the options.

What are some things to do in the British Isles & Western Europe?

The British Isles and Western Europe are full of historical sights and natural wonders. Depending on your chosen itinerary, you can see everything from Buckingham Palace and the Guinness Storehouse to the Scottish Highlands and whales and dolphins off the coast of Tobermory. Don't forget to stop at a traditional whisky distillery. For more: 5 Best Day Trips From UK Ports.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

Yes, a passport is required for British Isles & Western Europe cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

You'll want to pack for nearly any weather condition. Layers are crucial and rain gear, including a jacket and boots, can be a lifesaver. Many of the UK-based cruise lines are also more traditional than modern American lines, so bringing along some formal (or at least semi-formal) attire is a good idea.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam

981 Reviews
Antwerp

Antwerp

83 Reviews
Belfast

Belfast

256 Reviews
Bristol (Avonmouth)

Bristol (Avonmouth)

4 Reviews
Brugge (Bruges)

Brugge (Bruges)

433 Reviews
Brussels

Brussels

30 Reviews
Cardiff

Cardiff

Cherbourg

Cherbourg

84 Reviews
Cobh (Cork)

Cobh (Cork)

460 Reviews
Cornwall (Falmouth)

Cornwall (Falmouth)

4 Reviews
Dover

Dover

87 Reviews
Dublin

Dublin

336 Reviews
Edinburgh (South Queensferry)

Edinburgh (South Queensferry)

214 Reviews
Ghent

Ghent

23 Reviews
Greenock (Glasgow)

Greenock (Glasgow)

287 Reviews
Harwich

Harwich

35 Reviews
Holyhead

Holyhead

26 Reviews
Hull

Hull

Invergordon (Inverness)

Invergordon (Inverness)

122 Reviews
Iona

Iona

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight

Kirkwall

Kirkwall

242 Reviews
Le Havre

Le Havre

370 Reviews
Lerwick (Shetland Islands)

Lerwick (Shetland Islands)

123 Reviews
Lisbon

Lisbon

894 Reviews
Liverpool

Liverpool

144 Reviews
London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury)

London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury)

67 Reviews
England

England

58 Reviews
Paris

Paris

228 Reviews
Poole

Poole

Portree (Isle of Skye)

Portree (Isle of Skye)

19 Reviews
Rotterdam

Rotterdam

145 Reviews
Rouen

Rouen

119 Reviews
Scilly Isles

Scilly Isles

Southampton

Southampton

1,083 Reviews
St. Kilda

St. Kilda

Guernsey

Guernsey

302 Reviews
Tobermory

Tobermory

Vigo

Vigo

464 Reviews
Waterford

Waterford

6 Reviews

