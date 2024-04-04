  • Newsletter
Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Transatlantic Cruise Deals

We found you 11 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

722 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - TransatlanticDetails

3,077 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,257 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,117 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,117 Reviews
Leaving:Guadeloupe
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,117 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

92 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Ocean Crossings 15d Bgi-lisDetails

102 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,117 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

92 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

92 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 59% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Barbados, Antigua, Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Barbados, Copacabana Beach, Fort de France, Santos (Sao Paulo) and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 6th, 2022.

