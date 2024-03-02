  • Newsletter
Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Transatlantic Cruise Deals

We found you 13 cruises

Sirena
Sirena

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

240 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star
Viking Star

14 Night
Atlantic CrossingDetails

1,910 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

24 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,116 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Night
West Indies & The Iberian PeninsulaDetails

1,399 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic Crossing 14d Mia-lisDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Atlantic CrossingDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Portuguese Quest VoyageDetails

687 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

312 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 17, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Guadeloupe
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Ocean Crossings 15d Bgi-lisDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ocean Crossing + Ponta Delgada, Azores 14d Ph1-lisDetails

244 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 30, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:La Romana
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Mar 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 61% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Barbados, St. Maarten, Barcelona, Lisbon and Madeira (Funchal) during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Barbados, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 2nd, 2022.

