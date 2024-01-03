  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 14 cruises

Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

296 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Anne
cunard new ship.jpg.image.1440.523.high

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Anne
cunard new ship.jpg.image.1440.523.high

35 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,236 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
105 Night
105 Night Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
104 Night
104 Night Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
48 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
50 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
100 Night
100 Night Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
96 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 8, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
49 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
98 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

171 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
