  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 27 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

13 Night
Atlantic Ocean PassageDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

15 Night
Dubai Delights To Singapore SightsDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,220 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Nov 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Limited Time: All 3 Amenities For FREE

  • FREE Shore Excursions, FREE Beverage Package & FREE Shipboard Credit.
  • Plus Enjoy 2 for 1 Cruise Fares, FREE Roundtrip Airfare & Transfers*.
  • Available On Select 2022 Cruises | Book By May 20th For Best Savings.
  • Savor Gourmet Cuisine & Personalized Service With Small Ship Luxury.

Oceania Cruises

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
16 Nt Mediterranean Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,748 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Passage To AmericaDetails

175 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Atlantic Quest VoyageDetails

677 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Singapore Bali & The Gold CoastDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Onward To Florida VoyageDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Nov 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

23 Night
Mediterranean Explorer & CrossingDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Nov 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Cape Verde
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Nov 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

June 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.