Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Transatlantic Cruise Deals

We found you 7 cruises

Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady float out

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

14 Night
Italy, France & Bermuda TransDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

1,160 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Ancient Athens To Modern DubaiDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Oct 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Atlantic MemoriesDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 70% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Miami, Southampton, New York (Manhattan), Madeira (Funchal) and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Piraeus, Baltimore, Manhattan, New York and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

