  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 25 cruises

Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady profile rendering

15 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

22 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Feel Free at Sea with Norwegian

Get the most from your cruise with these offers:

  • Exclusive: up to $1,000 to spend on board
  • 30% off all cruise fares
  • Take All Free at Sea Deals, including free open bar
  • BOGO airfare: buy 1 flight, get the 2nd free

Cruise Wise (WTH Marketing)

26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,009 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,468 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,158 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Santos
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Santos
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Santos
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Two Great Continents & Western Europe WaterwaysDetails

Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Bermuda & Atlantic CrossingDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
Caribbean & Atlantic CrossingDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Bridging Two Great ContinentsDetails

Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

24 Night
Atlantic Crossing To Fjords & FairytalesDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

November 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2023 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.