November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Transatlantic From Lisbon To Rio De Janeiro: Spain & BrazilDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

15 Night
15 Nt Spain & Canary Islands CrossingDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

12 Night
Autumn Atlantic SojournDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

14 Night
Passage To AmericaDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

15 Night
Transatlantic: Bahamas Spain & Bermuda To TampaDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
14 Nt Canaries & Portugal TransatlanticDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess

26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

16 Night
Portuguese Pursuit VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
0}

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - 14 Day TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Dover
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud Spirit

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud II

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Cape Verde
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Morocco & Isles Of The AtlanticDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
