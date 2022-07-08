  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2022
Transatlantic
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

16 Night
Voyage Of The VikingsDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

34 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

35 Night
Voyage Of The VikingsDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

32 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

19 Night
Voyage Of The VikingsDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

27 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

19 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

42 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

39 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

August 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2021 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

January 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

February 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

March 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

April 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

May 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

June 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

July 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

August 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

September 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

October 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

November 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.