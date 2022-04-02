  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Transatlantic Cruise Deals

April 2022
Transatlantic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

18 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - 14 Day TransatlanticDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

20 Night
Passage To Rome & Mediterranean DreamDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

14 Night
Stars Over The Azores 14d Mia-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

15 Night
Transatlantic SpringDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

14 Night
Ocean Crossing + Ponta Delgada, Azores 14d Ph1-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Breeze

13 Night
Ocean Crossings 13d Ppt-san Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

19 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

23 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

24 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 63% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Barcelona, Lisbon, Seville, Madeira (Funchal) and Tenerife during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Copacabana Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

