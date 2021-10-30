  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Transatlantic Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

13 Night
Passage To Rome

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish Farewell

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

14 Night
Portugal & Spain Crossing

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

20 Night
Passage To Rome & Mediterranean Dream

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

16 Night
Voyage Of The Vikings

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Grand Voyage Cruise

371 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

297 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Night
Canary Islands Transatlantic

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

14 Night
Passage To America

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

14 Night
14 Nt Western Caribbean & The Americas

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Spanish Transatlantic Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
Iceland & Greenland Cruise

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

13 Night
Repo - Transatlantic

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Voyager of the Seas

14 Night
The Arctic Crossing Cruise

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
Iceland & Greenland Cruise

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Transatlantic River Cruises

Transatlantic Luxury Cruises

Transatlantic Family Friendly Cruises

Transatlantic Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Transatlantic Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Transatlantic Singles Cruises

Transatlantic Cruises for the Disabled

Transatlantic Senior Citizen Cruises

Transatlantic Fitness & Health Cruises

Transatlantic Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

