10-14 Day Cruises to Transatlantic

Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
10 Night Transatlantic Cruise

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
14 Night Atlantic Sojourn

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Regal Princess

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
14 Night Iceland & Greenland Cruise

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Westerdam

13 Night
13 Night Passage To Rome

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
12 Night Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New York

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
14 Night Grand Voyage Cruise

371 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic: England & Ireland To London

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Westerdam

14 Night
14 Night Spanish Farewell

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
11 Night Transatlantic Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
14 Night Passage To Spain

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Night
13 Night Transatlantic Cruise

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Valiant Lady

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Miami To Med

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

14 Night
14 Night Canary Islands, Spain & Italy

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
14 Night Azores & Normandy Expedition

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Norwegian Getaway

13 Night
13 Night Transatlantic: France & Ireland To London

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Rotterdam (2021)

12 Night
12 Night 150th Anniversary Transatlantic

Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jewel of the Seas

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Vision of the Seas

14 Night
14 Night Spanish Transatlantic Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
14 Night Iceland & Greenland Cruise

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Brilliance of the Seas

14 Night
14 Night Portugal & Spain Crossing

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
