  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

We found you 29 cruises

MSC Musica
MSC Musica

20 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

154 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Sea the world w/ up to $1200 air credit

  • Up to $600 in free drinks
  • Disconnect from routine. Reconnect with yourself. Redefine your time
  • 20+ eateries w/ Michelin-starred chef-curated menus. Always included
  • Winner of 5 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards

Virgin Voyages

1 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

6 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

70 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

1 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

20 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

70 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

21 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

3 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to Transatlantic

Cruises from Amsterdam to Transatlantic

976 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Transatlantic

Cruises from Piraeus to Transatlantic

1,419 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados to Transatlantic

Cruises from Barbados to Transatlantic

1,751 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to Transatlantic

Cruises from Barcelona to Transatlantic

2,524 Reviews
Cruises from Fort de France to Transatlantic

Cruises from Fort de France to Transatlantic

426 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

451 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to Transatlantic

Cruises from Kiel to Transatlantic

54 Reviews
Cruises from La Romana to Transatlantic

Cruises from La Romana to Transatlantic

220 Reviews
Cruises from Las Palmas to Transatlantic

Cruises from Las Palmas to Transatlantic

248 Reviews
Cruises from Oslo to Transatlantic

Cruises from Oslo to Transatlantic

419 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre to Transatlantic

Cruises from Le Havre to Transatlantic

370 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam to Transatlantic

Cruises from Rotterdam to Transatlantic

144 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to Transatlantic

Cruises from San Juan to Transatlantic

4,339 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Transatlantic

Cruises from Vancouver to Transatlantic

753 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to Transatlantic

Cruises from Venice to Transatlantic

1,607 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Transatlantic

Cruises from Florida to Transatlantic

Cruises from Guadeloupe to Transatlantic

Cruises from Guadeloupe to Transatlantic

109 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden to Transatlantic

Cruises from Ijmuiden to Transatlantic

Cruises from California to Transatlantic

Cruises from California to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 17th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent