  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Transatlantic

Last Minute Cruise Deals to Transatlantic

We found you 1 cruise

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

556 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Limited Time: All 3 Amenities For FREE

  • FREE Shore Excursions, FREE Beverage Package & FREE Shipboard Credit.
  • Plus Enjoy 2 for 1 Cruise Fares, FREE Roundtrip Airfare & Transfers*.
  • Available On Select 2022 Cruises | Book By May 20th For Best Savings.
  • Savor Gourmet Cuisine & Personalized Service With Small Ship Luxury.

Oceania Cruises

Sponsored Deal of the Week

River Cruise Back into Travel in 2022 with Uniworld
When you Cruise Back into Travel on Uniworld's floating boutique hotels, you’ll discover a more personal travel experience on ships averaging just 120 guests with a guest-to-crew ratio of 2.3-to-1. Don’t miss your chance to<strong> save up to $5,000 per person</strong> on the most all-inclusive, luxury river cruises in 2022!
Read More

Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 39% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Aruba, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cabo San Lucas, Hamilton and Barcelona during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Manhattan, New York, London, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 25th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.