  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC Fantasia Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Fantasia Cruises to Transatlantic

We found you 23 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

13 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

13 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

6 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 8/31 and your partner will get 50% off their voyage
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Taormina
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

MSC Musica Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Musica Cruises to Transatlantic

618 Reviews
MSC Armonia Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Armonia Cruises to Transatlantic

380 Reviews
MSC Seaside Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Seaside Cruises to Transatlantic

1,115 Reviews
MSC Seaview Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Seaview Cruises to Transatlantic

147 Reviews
MSC Seashore Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Seashore Cruises to Transatlantic

59 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.