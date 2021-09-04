  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Windstar Cruises to Transatlantic

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Transatlantic
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

15 Night
Ocean Crossing 15d Ptc-ppt Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

14 Night
Stars Over The Azores 14d Mia-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

13 Night
Ocean Crossings 13d Ppt-san Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

14 Night
Ocean Crossing + Ponta Delgada, Azores 14d Ph1-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Legend

14 Night
Ocean Crossing 14d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

13 Night
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

15 Night
Ocean Crossing 15d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

14 Night
Ocean Crossings 14d Lis-bgi Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

13 Night
Stars Over The Azores 13d Sju-lis Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

15 Night
Ocean Crossings 15d Ph1-lis Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to Transatlantic

Carnival Cruises to Transatlantic

Celebrity Cruises to Transatlantic

Celebrity Cruises to Transatlantic

Cunard Cruises to Transatlantic

Cunard Cruises to Transatlantic

Disney Cruises to Transatlantic

Disney Cruises to Transatlantic

Holland America Line Cruises to Transatlantic

Holland America Line Cruises to Transatlantic

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Transatlantic

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Transatlantic

Princess Cruises to Transatlantic

Princess Cruises to Transatlantic

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Transatlantic

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Transatlantic

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Transatlantic

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Transatlantic

Seabourn Cruises to Transatlantic

Seabourn Cruises to Transatlantic

Star Clippers Cruises to Transatlantic

Star Clippers Cruises to Transatlantic

Costa Cruises to Transatlantic

Costa Cruises to Transatlantic

Sea Cloud Cruises to Transatlantic

Sea Cloud Cruises to Transatlantic

Hurtigruten Cruises to Transatlantic

Hurtigruten Cruises to Transatlantic

Oceania Cruises to Transatlantic

Oceania Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Cruises to Transatlantic

MSC Cruises to Transatlantic

Azamara Cruises to Transatlantic

Azamara Cruises to Transatlantic

Ponant Cruises to Transatlantic

Ponant Cruises to Transatlantic

Viking Ocean Cruises to Transatlantic

Viking Ocean Cruises to Transatlantic

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Transatlantic

Virgin Voyages Cruises to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.