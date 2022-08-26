  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Find Cruises

Find Cruises

We found you 11,425 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

354 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Australian itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

11 Night
Greece & TurkeyDetails

791 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Classic Panama Canal PassageDetails

1,051 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Nov 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,693 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

200 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
6 Nt Jamaica, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

1,882 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

354 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Delights Of The DanubeDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Aug 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Croatia Intensive VoyageDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Azamara
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 19th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.