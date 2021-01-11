  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

8 Day Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
MSC Meraviglia
MSC Meraviglia
MSC Meraviglia

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Hawaii,tahiti & Bora BoraDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

10 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Southern Caribbean - Miami Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

583 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

12 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima

10 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
8 Day Cruise Reviews

Absolutely Phenomenal

After 5 bookings and cancellations on Azamara we booked this cruise out of desperation and frustration! NOT A DISAPPOINTMENT at all. From the embarkation to disembarkation with everything in between , service was... Read More
User Avatar
ltcTN

1st cruise since re-start from an expierenced cruiser.

I chose this cruise because CCl gave me a great deal.It was the 2nd cruise from fl. by CCL since the sutdown.I have been on about 50 cruises,mostly with CCL& the purpose of this review is not tradional,but rather... Read More
User Avatar
themmm1

Nature didn't disappoint, but Lindblad did

We did the Inside Passage trip. We chose this trip mainly because of Glacier Bay and this one location made the whole trip worth it. Overall, the scenery and wildlife on this trip cannot be beat. However, I was very... Read More
User Avatar
Joe Snow

Lewis and Clark Adventure

We hadn't been anywhere since February 2020. No boat, airplane or bus and after all our ocean and European cruises were cancelled, we decided to try this. My husband had read "Undaunted Courage" and always wanted... Read More
User Avatar
Treasure Hunter

Related Cruises

8 Cruises to Antarctica

8 Cruises to Antarctica

8 Cruises to Transatlantic

8 Cruises to Transatlantic

8 Cruises to Alaska

8 Cruises to Alaska

8 Cruises to Asia

8 Cruises to Asia

8 Cruises to the Bahamas

8 Cruises to the Bahamas

8 Cruises to the Caribbean

8 Cruises to the Caribbean

8 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

8 Cruises to the Western Caribbean

8 Cruises to Hawaii

8 Cruises to Hawaii

8 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

8 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

8 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

8 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

8 Cruises to Around the World

8 Cruises to Around the World

8 Cruises to the Middle East

8 Cruises to the Middle East

8 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

8 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

8 Cruises to Transpacific

8 Cruises to Transpacific

8 Cruises to the Mediterranean

8 Cruises to the Mediterranean

8 Cruises to Canary Islands

8 Cruises to Canary Islands

8 Cruises to Africa

8 Cruises to Africa

8 Cruises to Trans-Ocean

8 Cruises to Trans-Ocean

8 Cruises to China

8 Cruises to China

8 Cruises to Mexico

8 Cruises to Mexico

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.