  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

7 Day Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Meraviglia
MSC Meraviglia
MSC Meraviglia

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

7 Night
Mediterranean DreamDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

7 Night
S. Caribbean Island Hop HolidayDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Hawaii,tahiti & Bora BoraDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

10 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
Italy, Croatia & Malta CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
7 Day Cruise Reviews

Infinite Balcony is a major FAIL

The ship is beautiful. The cabin is luxurious. The food was great and the entertainment above average. The Infinite Balcony is a gimmick that I consider a TOTAL FAIL. I am an early riser while my wife likes... Read More
User Avatar
RoMoAhoy

The ORIGIN of smiles!

Su and I are experienced cruisers. Our normal choice of cruise line is small ships and very good service. We selected this cruise about 5 weeks before the start and have been pleasantly pleased with both SilverSea... Read More
User Avatar
Ccalliope

Attitude and water

My wife forced me into this again but I was pleasantly surprised of how amazing 99% of the crew is so far. However one bartender hassled my wife over a bottle of water. She’s gold almost platinum and it astounds... Read More
User Avatar
Wolfmann

Best cruise ever

We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and... Read More
User Avatar
dasreiseteam

Related Cruises

7 Cruises to Antarctica

7 Cruises to Antarctica

7 Cruises to Transatlantic

7 Cruises to Transatlantic

7 Cruises to the USA

7 Cruises to the USA

7 Cruises to Asia

7 Cruises to Asia

7 Cruises to the Bahamas

7 Cruises to the Bahamas

7 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

7 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

7 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

7 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

7 Cruises to Europe

7 Cruises to Europe

7 Cruises to Hawaii

7 Cruises to Hawaii

7 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

7 Cruises to the Indian Ocean

7 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

7 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

7 Cruises to Around the World

7 Cruises to Around the World

7 Cruises to the Middle East

7 Cruises to the Middle East

7 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

7 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

7 Cruises to Transpacific

7 Cruises to Transpacific

7 Cruises to Greece

7 Cruises to Greece

7 Cruises to Africa

7 Cruises to Africa

7 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

7 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

7 Cruises to Trans-Ocean

7 Cruises to Trans-Ocean

7 Cruises to China

7 Cruises to China

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.