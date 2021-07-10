We couldn't wait to get back on a cruise ship and booked the Greek Islands back to back. Every staff member was beaming when we got on board and so were we! The service was unbelievable, the food excellent and...

My wife forced me into this again but I was pleasantly surprised of how amazing 99% of the crew is so far. However one bartender hassled my wife over a bottle of water. She’s gold almost platinum and it astounds...

Su and I are experienced cruisers. Our normal choice of cruise line is small ships and very good service. We selected this cruise about 5 weeks before the start and have been pleasantly pleased with both SilverSea...

The ship is beautiful. The cabin is luxurious. The food was great and the entertainment above average. The Infinite Balcony is a gimmick that I consider a TOTAL FAIL. I am an early riser while my wife likes...

