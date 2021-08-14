Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

We were very excited to be back on a boat, but also nervous with all the restrictions. The staff and crew on the American Duchess made it so easy to understand and were very accommodating. The ship is beautiful and...

We decided to book a United States river cruise because it fell within the guidelines of the CDC. We have done 50+ ocean cruises but this was our small boat cruise. There was much hesitancy before boarding on...

We chose this cruise for our second one with ACL for two reasons: we are very impressed with the service and atmosphere of this cruise line and it was a lobster cruise. Yes, this ship was an older one, but that...

I was honored to be invited to join the christening cruise on the countess. This is the newest boat of of American Queen Steamboat Company. There is only one word to describe the boat, elegant. Okay many more like...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021 .