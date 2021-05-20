So our cruise was the third short cruise which constitutes the maiden voyage of the Virtuosa. Embarkation was smooth, we waited about 20mins for the result of our covid test but then it was straight on board. The...

Oh God have we missed cruising !! As soon as MSC announced UK Staycation Cruises WITHOUT the need for 2 Covid vaccinations, we couldn't wait to set sail. MSC have been leading the way with Covid-Safe Cruising...

In none Covid times, we have only sailed on one Royal Caribbean cruise and two Celebrity Cruises. not keen on the first but loved Celebrity. I booked this cruise knowing that it would only be 1000 passengers. I...

LOVED THIS RIVER CRUISE!!! Every meal was outstanding and the staff was incredibly attentive! We met so many new friends with the ability to sit with new people whenever you wanted. We loved the plantation tours...

