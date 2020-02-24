  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
20 Day Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & Empires

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

32 Night
World Cruise

229 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

21 Night
Panama Canal

862 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

66 Night
World Cruise

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World Voyage

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

74 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / Seafarer

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

35 Night
Australia Circumnavigation

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific Cruise

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Passage To Spain & Mediterranean Rivieras

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

40 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

20 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

192 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

31 Night
Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific Crossing

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific Crossing

788 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

35 Night
Voyage Of The Vikings

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer Collector

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

21 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

22 Night
Transpacific Cruise

894 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & Marquesas

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

20 Night
Panama Canal

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

20 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

24 Night
Panama Canal

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

24 Night
Aegean Gems & Adriatic Antiquities

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

191 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Day Cruise Reviews

Great Spirit Service Team and Renovation Despite Unfortunate Pandemic Impact

Overall Summary: - Despite the extraordinary complication noted below, we would be glad to sail on the NCL Spirit in the future. Although we did not visit all ports, we believe this is a great itinerary. -... Read More
User Avatar
SkyeFlyer

An Unexpected Adventure on the High Seas. Never Got to Lima or Machu Picchu

Wow! The Coronavirus caused us to have quite the unexpected journey. Fortunately no one on the ship was infected with the virus. We were sailing to Pisco, Peru on day 18 of our planned 20 day cruise when the captain... Read More
User Avatar
joggerbill1943

Brilliant Crew

Picked cruise for the places it was visiting and price i.e. Caribbean then on to Europe. Unfortunately the cruise was cut short in Antigua due to coronaviras. We spent 11 days at sea due to this but wasn't bored had... Read More
User Avatar
Titch72

Great cruise - even with the impact of the Coronavirus

The biggest take-away from this cruise is to say that if you do take medications, take an extra seven days worth with you. We were lucky and did, which we have done on previous cruises. You never know what may... Read More
User Avatar
kjones121

