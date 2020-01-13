A Perfect Cruise post COVID
Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments
ABC-islands
Northern lights seen!
12 Cruises to Antarctica
12 Cruises to Transatlantic
12 Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe
12 Cruises to Alaska
12 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean
12 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean
12 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean
12 Cruises to Hawaii
12 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera
12 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America
12 Cruises to Around the World
12 Cruises to the Middle East
12 Cruises to Canada & New England
12 Cruises to the Baltic Sea
12 Cruises to the South Pacific
12 Cruises to Transpacific
12 Cruises to the Mediterranean
12 Cruises to Africa
12 Cruises to Pacific Coastal
12 Cruises to Mexico
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.