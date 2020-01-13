  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

12 Day Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Hawaii,tahiti & Bora BoraDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

12 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

15 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Solstice

15 Night
Bering Sea & Japan TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

66 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Portugal, Spain & France CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

35 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Valiant Lady

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Oosterdam

19 Night
Best Of The Adriatic SeaDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

16 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

13 Night
Miami To Rome CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Israel & Mediterranean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Serenade of the Seas

13 Night
Panama Canal Eastbound CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
12 Day Cruise Reviews

A Perfect Cruise post COVID

I booked this cruise in late 2020 after nearly a year spent at home during the pandemic. It looked like a perfect escape and an email promised great discounts for early 2021. Voyage 9 was to depart in late May,... Read More
User Avatar
captainmcd

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's... Read More
User Avatar
French Webers

ABC-islands

Having done several cruises in the Caribbean, my husband desperately wanted to visit the ABC-islands with Princess Cruises. Since they could not confirm a fixed stateroom for a back-to-back cruise, we ended up... Read More
User Avatar
eden rose

Northern lights seen!

We chose this cruise because it has always been a dream to see the Northern Lights and have also wanted to try out Viking Ocean cruises. (Got a good deal from travel agent) From start to finish the whole... Read More
User Avatar
JujuMary

Related Cruises

12 Cruises to Antarctica

12 Cruises to Antarctica

12 Cruises to Transatlantic

12 Cruises to Transatlantic

12 Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

12 Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

12 Cruises to Alaska

12 Cruises to Alaska

12 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

12 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

12 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

12 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

12 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

12 Cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean

12 Cruises to Hawaii

12 Cruises to Hawaii

12 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

12 Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

12 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

12 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

12 Cruises to Around the World

12 Cruises to Around the World

12 Cruises to the Middle East

12 Cruises to the Middle East

12 Cruises to Canada & New England

12 Cruises to Canada & New England

12 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

12 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

12 Cruises to the South Pacific

12 Cruises to the South Pacific

12 Cruises to Transpacific

12 Cruises to Transpacific

12 Cruises to the Mediterranean

12 Cruises to the Mediterranean

12 Cruises to Africa

12 Cruises to Africa

12 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

12 Cruises to Pacific Coastal

12 Cruises to Mexico

12 Cruises to Mexico

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.