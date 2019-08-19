  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
11 Day Cruises

Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Tapestry & EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Hawaii,tahiti & Bora BoraDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

583 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

12 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Radiance of the Seas

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

15 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

15 Night
Bering Sea & Japan TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

66 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
Portugal, Spain & France CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

35 Night
Australia CircumnavigationDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Day Cruise Reviews

Most Memorable Trip

I have had many memorable trips, but this was #1! I think of this trip every day. The only disappointments during the trip were the electronic tour guides, that rarely worked; I found the bed sheets very warm &... Read More
User Avatar
jamesenes

Excellent service, plain Jane ship

We wanted to cruise over the holidays. and didn't want to fly. We live within a two-hour drive of Baltimore, and read good reviews of American Cruise Lines and its 2018-built ship Constitution. We had been to every... Read More
User Avatar
tubabob

A lot of hype, gimmicks and up-charges

We researched and studied for months before booking our honeymoon on the edge. Then we saved for 2 years to be able to do all the things we saw and believed off the marketing. Overall the ship was nice, crew was... Read More
User Avatar
Droot89

All good but one thing

The Spirit appealed to me in many respects. It is small, comfy and has many aspects of a traditional ocean liner rather than a floating resort. The crew was a delight. I sailed on her in 2016 and 2018 prior to her... Read More
User Avatar
Riknpat

