After a lot of google and assessing the information given to me I chose Quark a they appeared to be very experienced in this area and safety conscious. I was not disappointed from the minute I arrived on the ship...

We researched and studied for months before booking our honeymoon on the edge. Then we saved for 2 years to be able to do all the things we saw and believed off the marketing. Overall the ship was nice, crew was...

IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA." The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too...

We wanted to cruise over the holidays. and didn't want to fly. We live within a two-hour drive of Baltimore, and read good reviews of American Cruise Lines and its 2018-built ship Constitution. We had been to every...

