Cruises out of Ho Chi Minh City

Cruises out of Ho Chi Minh City

We found you 31 cruises

Tonle Pandaw
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jan 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Mar 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Mar 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise from Ho Chi Minh CityDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Ho Chi Minh City Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Ho Chi Minh City?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal Cruises, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, and Avalon Waterways.

What cruise trip options do I have from Ho Chi Minh City?

Most commonly, cruises from Ho Chi Minh City go to exciting destinations such as Asia.

How many days are cruises from Ho Chi Minh City?

Ho Chi Minh City cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Ho Chi Minh City cost?

Starting at just $2,188, choose the perfect cruise from Ho Chi Minh City that fits your traveling desires.

Ho Chi Minh City Cruise Reviews

Best vacation ever! Scenic Spirit from Ho Chi Mihn City to Siem Reap

We began in Ho Chi Minh City and finished in Siem Reap – which was lovely ending it all with the fabulous Angkor Watt.... Read More
User Avatar
ljb8689

First river cruise, first time booking through Scenic - very impressed.

We booked the Scenic Luxury Mekong and Temple Discovery Cruise, which started with a flight from the UK to Vietnam, a night at The Intercontinental Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City and a few hours to explore... Read More
User Avatar
JackMark

Stunning cruise through a stunning part of the world

HIghlights included the sailing through Ho Chi Minh City as we set sail. We also enjoyed the Phnom Penh tuk tuk ride. Entertainment Entertainment was early evening, before dinner.... Read More
User Avatar
AmyLouisePoli

An amazing river cruising experience not to be missed!!

The group met at a lovely hotel in Ho Chi Minh City to conduct our check-in activities before heading upstairs for drinks and refreshments.... Read More
User Avatar
djdjrtjabs

