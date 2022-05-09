Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

We flew into Anchorage with a connection through Atlanta, and straight on to ACH.The flight from from ATL made for a looooong day (7 hours to Anchorage )....

The night before the cruise we stayed at the Anchorage Hilton (which we enjoyed somewhat less than our stay at the Sheraton Anchorage Hotel & Spa) in a free, pre-cruise package, followed by a bus transfer...

After we arrived in Anchorage , we had a two hour bus trip to Seward. The views were amazing! My luggage was already in the room waiting for me as I used the Luggage Forward company....

Once we arrived at Anchorage airport, Viking took care of everything from that moment until we boarded our plane for home in Vancouver almost two weeks later (we purchased the post cruise package as well...

It was our first cruise and we are hooked!

