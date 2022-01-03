  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
12 Day Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

66 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

74 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica VoyageDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / SeafarerDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Passage To Spain & Mediterranean RivierasDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Tropical / Southern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

40 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica VoyageDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam

31 Night
Panama Canal Inca & South America DiscoveryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Azores & Normandy ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

14 Night
Canary Islands, Spain & ItalyDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

15 Night
Panama Canal Westbound CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / WayfarerDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

21 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

13 Night
Passage To RomeDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

20 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

15 Night
Western / Tropical CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Passage To SpainDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

24 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

14 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
