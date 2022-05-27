  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

8 Day from Copenhagen Cruise Deals

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

14 Night
The Arctic Crossing CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Grandiosa

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
St. Pete & The Baltic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Baltic Capitals VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

12 Night
Baltic & Amsterdam VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Fascinosa

11 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

12 Night
Accent On The BalticDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

11 Night
Northern Europe Embrace & The Military TattooDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

10 Night
Norse Meets SouthDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 6th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.