Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

Starting at just $344, choose the perfect cruise from Copenhagen that fits your traveling desires.

Copenhagen cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Copenhagen go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, World Cruise, and Baltic Sea.

We stayed in Copenhagen for 3 days before the departure and it was such a beautiful city people were very friendly....

We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did. Pre-cruise, there was...

We were lucky enough to have our bid excepted for an inside on yacht club which was our first time experiencing the ‘ship within a ship’ on MSC. We did not queue once the entire stay! Boarding was easy and...

Our check in time for the ship was at 10am. Hence we decided to leave from North west London at around 8am so that we would get our car parked (just outside the cruise ship terminal) and be ready to check in around...

