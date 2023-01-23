  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

3-5 Day Cruises from Cape Town

3-5 Day Cruises from Cape Town

We found you 6 cruises

MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

5 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

3 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

4 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

5 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

5 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

3 Day Cruises from Auckland

3 Day Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Bordeaux

3 Day Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Charleston

3 Day Cruises from Charleston

295 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Copacabana Beach

3 Day Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Genoa

3 Day Cruises from Genoa

445 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Haifa

3 Day Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Hamburg

3 Day Cruises from Hamburg

152 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Jacksonville

3 Day Cruises from Jacksonville

118 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Kiel

3 Day Cruises from Kiel

51 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Melbourne

3 Day Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Bayonne

3 Day Cruises from Bayonne

805 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Paris

3 Day Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

3 Day Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,461 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Rome

3 Day Cruises from Rome

2,382 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

3 Day Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

40 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Seattle

3 Day Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from Shanghai

3 Day Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
3 Day Cruises from California

3 Day Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 4th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.